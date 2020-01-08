Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $258.64

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $258.64 and last traded at $258.63, with a volume of 3545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Caci International in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.30.

The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caci International during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Caci International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Caci International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

