CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.29

Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.26, with a volume of 32521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

CAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. CAE had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $896.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in CAE by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Sandler Capital Management increased its holdings in CAE by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 819,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

