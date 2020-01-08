Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8,400.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8,400 ($110.50) and last traded at GBX 8,575 ($112.80), with a volume of 2790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,775 ($115.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $236.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,840.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,658.88.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.