Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.81

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and traded as high as $4.87. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 132,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $522.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.8334368 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.