Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.56

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.56 and traded as low as $20.62. Capital Southwest shares last traded at $20.71, with a volume of 3,185 shares trading hands.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. National Securities began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.42.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 521.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 575.9% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

