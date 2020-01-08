Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.
NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.
Cardtronics Company Profile
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.