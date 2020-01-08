Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,472. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.57 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $42,057.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

