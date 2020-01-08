Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Care.com, Inc. provides online marketplace for finding and managing family care primarily in the United States and internationally. Its platform provides care needs which consists of child care, senior care and special needs care as well as other non-medical family care needs such as pet care, tutoring and housekeeping and helps caregivers find employment opportunities. Care.com, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Care.com from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Care.com from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Care.com from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Care.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. 6,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,010. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $500.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Care.com has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.23 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 9.43%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Care.com news, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $119,235.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,915,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Krupinski sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $37,130.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,522 shares of company stock valued at $184,284. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Care.com in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Care.com in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Care.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Care.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Care.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

