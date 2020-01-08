Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 1,365 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 341,874 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

