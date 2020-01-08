Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 3,182 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,284,000 after buying an additional 488,372 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,110,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,830,000 after buying an additional 189,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after buying an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.64. 88,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,619. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $71.81 and a twelve month high of $84.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.