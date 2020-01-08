Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 6,101 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,618,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,385,000 after buying an additional 1,478,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,135,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after purchasing an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after purchasing an additional 162,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,397,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,089,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.