Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,416 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.12. 247,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,052,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $255.52 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $303.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $2.0391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

