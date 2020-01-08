Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 177,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. Truist Financial makes up 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 2,315,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,722,469. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

