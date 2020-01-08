Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 149 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.04. Carr’s Group has a 12-month low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.31). The stock has a market capitalization of $137.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

In other news, insider Neil Austin sold 64,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £94,951.71 ($124,903.59).

Carr’s Group Company Profile

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

