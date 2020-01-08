Cashaa Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, TOPBTC and Exrates. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $392.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cashaa has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

