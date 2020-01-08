Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Trading Up 12.9%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.21, approximately 4,006,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,375,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. O’keeffe acquired 10,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 553,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,000. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

