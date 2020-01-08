Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $133.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $143.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.59.

NYSE:CE traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.18. 4,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.54 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. Celanese has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

