Cello Health (LON:CLL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $132.65

Cello Health PLC (LON:CLL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and traded as high as $145.00. Cello Health shares last traded at $143.50, with a volume of 120,789 shares trading hands.

CLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Cello Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Cello Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 135 ($1.78) price target for the company.

Get Cello Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $150.19 million and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Cello Health plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cello Health and Cello Signal. The Cello Health segment offers market research, consulting, and communications services principally to the pharmaceutical and healthcare clients.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cello Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cello Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.