CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.96

Shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and traded as high as $9.73. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 752 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR.B)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

