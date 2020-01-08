Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) & Northeast Indiana Bancorp (NASDAQ:NIDB) Critical Review

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 19.21% 15.91% 1.09% Northeast Indiana Bancorp 23.45% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Federal and Northeast Indiana Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Central Federal has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Federal and Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 2.71 $4.27 million N/A N/A Northeast Indiana Bancorp $17.23 million 2.82 $4.17 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.8% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Central Federal beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. It offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans, such as home purchases, refinances, new construction loans, and home equity/home improvement loans; installment loans consisting of auto loans, personal loans, short term notes, and savings account loans, as well as RV, ATV, and boat loans; and commercial loans, including lines of credit, letters of credit, equipment financing, and construction loans, as well as commercial loans comprising revolving line of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans. It also provides debit and credit cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking services, merchant services, and cash management services, as well as treasury management and merchant deposit capture services. In addition, the company offers various financial services to individual and corporate clients, including brokerage accounts, retail funds, and wealth management products, as well as insurance products and retirement plans. Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates three full service locations in Huntington; one full service location in Warsaw; and two full service locations in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company is based in Huntington, Indiana.

