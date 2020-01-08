Central Petroleum (ASX:CTP) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Central Petroleum Limited (ASX:CTP) traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.15 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), 1,158,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,108.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.23 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00.

Central Petroleum Company Profile (ASX:CTP)

Central Petroleum Limited engages in the development, production, processing, and marketing of hydrocarbons in Australia. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties with 228,740 square kilometers of exploration permits in the Northern Territory at Mereenie, Palm Valley, and Dingo. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

