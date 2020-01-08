Centrality (CENNZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $529,446.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Centrality has a market cap of $101.54 million and approximately $529,446.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00180906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.04 or 0.01405373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00117892 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,542,193 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.