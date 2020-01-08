Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.5%

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.50, 1,486,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,756,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

