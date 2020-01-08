Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 6.5%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.50, 1,486,025 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,756,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Co will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,937 shares of company stock worth $493,649. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,473,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit