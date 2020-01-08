Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 8,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.