Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Change Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 8,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Change Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

