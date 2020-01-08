Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.2% of Verity & Verity LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Chevron by 38.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.70. 1,158,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

