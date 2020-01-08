China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of JRJC stock opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.93% of China Finance Online worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

