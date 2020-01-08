Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $900.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $710.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $796.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $819.87.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $5.91 on Tuesday, hitting $865.99. 4,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,842. The business has a 50-day moving average of $821.97 and a 200 day moving average of $797.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $485.33 and a fifty-two week high of $870.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 716 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.26, for a total transaction of $557,234.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,728,176.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $2,815,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

