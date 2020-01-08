CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Shares Up 1.3%

CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.07 and last traded at $28.07, 404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 32,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

