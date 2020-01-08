Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.20.
CHDN stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $82.83 and a 52 week high of $138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 15.93%.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
