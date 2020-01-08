Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.20.

CHDN stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.28. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $82.83 and a 52 week high of $138.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.581 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth about $74,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

