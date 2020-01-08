Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.11, 2,287,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,315,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 20.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

