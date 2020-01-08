Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.3% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,642,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.46. 943,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,391,696. The company has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

