Citigroup Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from to in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APLS. Bank of America started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.58.

APLS traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 85.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

