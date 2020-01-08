Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.67. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,976. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $554.89 million, a PE ratio of -44.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $74.43 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 655.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 10,502.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 74.1% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 51.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

