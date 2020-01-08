ClearPoll Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, ClearPoll has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $96,118.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.