CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $29,814.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $29,814.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00009029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bitbns, Binance and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003840 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00059462 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,388,203 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.