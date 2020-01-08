Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Receives C$104.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCA shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$113.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$67.14 and a 1-year high of C$120.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$107.87.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$572.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 7.7199996 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total transaction of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at C$278,698. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $412,114.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

