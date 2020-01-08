Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of NYSE:RQI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,211. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $16.05.
About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty
See Also: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.