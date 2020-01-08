CoinFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $297,094.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One CoinFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Kyber Network, IDEX and Gate.io. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 24% higher against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $297,094.00 and approximately $3,504.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00178471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.72 or 0.01391193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00118062 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, FCoin, Kyber Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.