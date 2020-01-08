Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Trading Down 5.8%

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.13 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), 2,644,969 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 1,710,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

Separately, VSA Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $28.62 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.49.

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

