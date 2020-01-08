Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.94.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,958. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,291.37% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. Analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

