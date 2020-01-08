Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,376 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $24,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,011,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Copart by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,865,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,528 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 8,848.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 463,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,696. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $93.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.60.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.