Cormark Increases Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) Price Target to C$24.00

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$23.25 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s previous close.

AD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Desjardins upped their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alaris Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Shares of AD traded up C$0.50 on Wednesday, reaching C$22.31. 149,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,546. The firm has a market cap of $799.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Alaris Royalty has a 12 month low of C$17.54 and a 12 month high of C$22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.41.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaris Royalty will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaris Royalty news, Director E. Mitchell Shier sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.99, for a total value of C$54,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$494,712.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

