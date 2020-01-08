Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 33,215 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 4.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Corning by 427.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Corning by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 571,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,429,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,126. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cross Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

