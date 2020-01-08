Cortex (CTXC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.78 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, DragonEX, BitForex and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $3.10 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00178691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.90 or 0.01409810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00118222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinEx, Bithumb, DEx.top, Huobi, BitForex, CoinTiger, OKEx, DragonEX, Ethfinex, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

