Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total transaction of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,620,272. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.34 on Wednesday, hitting $294.69. 1,773,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,830. The stock has a market cap of $128.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.63 and its 200 day moving average is $288.15. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $204.18 and a 52-week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

