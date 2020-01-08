Country Trust Bank Acquires 4,113 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.45. 5,936,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $262.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

