Country Trust Bank Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27,380.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,928,000 after buying an additional 8,066,765 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 398.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,006,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,856,000 after buying an additional 2,402,724 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,483.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,368,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,881,000 after buying an additional 2,218,521 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $24,795,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 78.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,436,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. 427,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,891,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.93 and a 200 day moving average of $126.61. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.21 and a 12-month high of $129.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

