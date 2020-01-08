Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,825 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $32,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,301,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after buying an additional 588,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after buying an additional 549,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 595,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,829,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

