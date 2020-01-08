Country Trust Bank Grows Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,015 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $90,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 394,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,225. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

