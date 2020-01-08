Country Trust Bank Has $11.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,918. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $255.52 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.