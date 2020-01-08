Country Trust Bank Sells 6,351 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,173,000 after acquiring an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 1,124,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,281,141. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $215.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

